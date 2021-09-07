Braselton leaders will hear a rezoning request that was unanimously shot down by the town’s planning commission last month.
The Braselton Town Council will hold a Thursday (Sept. 9, 4 p.m.) public hearing over a request from Lyons Group Acquisitions, LLC, to rezone 32.51 acres on Hwy. 124 to multi-family residential for 219 rental units. The property, situated between Hwy. 124 and Davis St., is currently zoned R-1 and sits between other R-1 zoned properties.
This is the second required public hearing for the rezoning request.
Lyons Group proposes a mix of stand-alone and duplex-style residences for this development. Braselton’s planning staff placed 10 conditions on the proposal, including one that would limit the number of units to 191.
Units would range between one, two and three-bedrooms with a price range between $1,500 (one bedroom) to $2,500 (three bedroom). Lyons Group requests a minimum of 750 square feet, instead of 800 feet, for one-bedroom lots.
The Braselton Planning Commission, which acts as an advisory board, voted 5-0 on Aug. 23 to recommend denial of the rezoning request.
Before voting, planning commission members expressed their reservations about a multi-family residential development situated between R-1 zoned properties.
Several residents attended the meeting wearing red shirts to signal opposition to the project and applauded after the planning commission made its recommendation.
The town council, which has final say over the matter, is scheduled to vote on the request at its business meeting on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m.
