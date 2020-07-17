A second self-service vehicle tag renewal kiosk has been added in South Hall, offering another option for citizens who want to renew their motor vehicle tags.
The second kiosk is located in the Kroger store at Clearwater Crossing on Spout Springs Road. Taxpayers can print registrations and decals in less than a minute, just like the kiosk that has served citizens at the Kroger Marketplace on Jesse Jewell Parkway since 2017.
"The kiosk has been a wonderful addition to our customer service initiatives, and we're excited to see a second one now serve the South Hall community and those traveling through that area," Hall County Tax Commissioner Darla Eden said. "This technology allows citizens to renew their tags without having to come to our office as well as provides renewal service outside of our normal business hours."
The Spout Springs Road Kroger store is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to midnight.
Eden said a second kiosk should help decrease in-person visits to the Tax Commissioner's Office, where taxpayers with tag renewals are being serviced outside or directed to mail, online or kiosk options for renewals in order to limit the number of people inside the Hall County Government Center at any given time.
"This new kiosk will be especially beneficial as we work to accommodate citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic," Eden said. "All a resident has to do is take the renewal form they received in the mail, scan the barcode at the kiosk, or enter their driver's license or tag number, and their decal is printed following a few simple steps. They will never have to make an extra trip to our office, thereby limiting their own further risk and potential exposure to others."
The fee for using the kiosk is $3.95 for up to 10 renewals. The kiosk takes debit and credit card payments. The cost of the kiosk is covered by user transaction fees. Its manufacturer, Intellectual Technology, Inc., is responsible for the cost of all maintenance and repair.
Hall County has a partnership with Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Gwinnett and Jackson counties for the kiosk service. Residents in those counties can also use the kiosk.
"This is an excellent way for citizens to leverage technology to receive government services in places they already frequent," Eden said. "I'm excited to have this second kiosk in service, which I believe will play a small role in helping our community stop the spread of COVID-19 while also finding new and innovative ways to meet citizens where they are."
The new kiosk is located just inside the main entrance to the Kroger store, located at 7380 Spout Springs Road in Flowery Branch.
