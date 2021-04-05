Braselton will soon add a second trolley to its fleet.
Town manager Jennifer Scott gave an update on the trolley at the Braselton Town Council’s planning session April 1.
Scott said the trolley is back up-and-running on Fridays and Saturdays after being parked during much of the COVID pandemic.
She added that the Braselton Visitors Bureau also recently approved purchasing a second trolley from the City of Woodstock.
“It’s being prepared for use,” said Scott.
The new trolley, Scott said, will allow more rentals and tours.
