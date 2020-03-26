Shannon Sell is the new Mayor of Hoschton.
Sell was sworn into his position during a special called meeting March 23. Town leaders limited attendance into the meeting to 10 people, due to the continued Coronavirus threat and advice to practice “social distancing.”
The mayoral seat was vacated by Theresa Kenerly, who resigned her post in December. Kenerly came under fire in May following racial comments made during the search for a new city administrator. She would have faced a recall election had she not resigned.
Sell was set to face Hope Weeks in a special election for the mayoral seat, but Weeks withdrew her candidacy.
Weeks, a former city council member, had to resign her council post when she qualified to run for mayor. An election to fill Weeks’ vacated council seat will be held May 19. Tracy Carswell and Jared Thompson are vying for that city council post.
Additionally, Hoschton voters will cast their ballots May 19 in a race to fill the vacated council seat of Jim Cleveland, who also resigned in December. Cleveland also came under fire for racial comments and also faced a recall election. James Lawson and Raphael Mayberry are vying for that vacant city council seat.
