The City of Hoschton will swear-in Shannon Sell as its new mayor at a special called meeting on March 23.
Sell was set to face Hope Weeks in the election, but Weeks withdrew her candidacy.
City leaders are asking that public attendance be limited, given the concerns over COVID-19.
"As concerns about COVID-19 grow, state and local governments in the metro area are being asked to practice 'social distancing,'" town leaders state. "To honor this request and for the safety of our staff and citizens, the City of Hoschton is requesting that only 10 citizens be allowed at the swearing in of Mr. Shannon Sell. If more than 10 attend, we will allow those to stand outside and observe."
