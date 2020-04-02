State Senator Butch Miller will host an online event April 2 at 6 p.m. in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
"There have been numerous developments this week in Georgia’s response to #COVID19," Sen. Miller said in a social media post.
He plans to answer questions and discuss recent developments and resources regarding COVID-19.
Sen. Miller is also accepting questions from the public. Those interested should submit their questions by April 2 at noon.
Submit a question here.
To view the live video meeting, click here or visit Sen. Miller's Facebook page.
