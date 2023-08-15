Warnock

While Sen. Raphael Warnock visited Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville on Aug. 8 to discuss the maternal health work Northeast Georgia Health System is doing, he received a tour of the neonatal intensive care unit.

Maternal mortality is getting more and more attention in Georgia as the state has one of the country’s highest maternal mortality rates. Sen. Raphael Warnock visited Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) in Gainesville on Aug. 8 to discuss the issue and learn about the work NGHS is doing.

“I’m proud of the work this team is doing to create initiatives that will make changes across the state,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS. “I was honored to sit by senator Warnock and share about all the great work NGHS is doing and what we hope to see for mothers here locally and across Georgia.”

