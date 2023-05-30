Hall Co.

Hall County leaders gave final approval to a proposed seven-acre office park in South Hall on Winder Hwy.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners on May 25 voted 5-0 in favor of applicant Maroun Aoun’s request to amend the conditions of a planned office development to allow for a development of mixed offices at 4240 Winder Hwy. near the intersection with Martin Rd.

