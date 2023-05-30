Hall County leaders gave final approval to a proposed seven-acre office park in South Hall on Winder Hwy.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners on May 25 voted 5-0 in favor of applicant Maroun Aoun’s request to amend the conditions of a planned office development to allow for a development of mixed offices at 4240 Winder Hwy. near the intersection with Martin Rd.
While initial plans call for using two buildings, totaling 2,700 square feet, as office space, the project could grow into more. According to planning documents, expansion plans include the redevelopment of the western portion of the property, including two existing structures totaling 20,400 square feet, for more office space.
The Hall County Planning Commission recommended approval of Aoun’s request over a month ago. Six conditions were included in the recommendation. The planning board also modified a condition to require the 50-foot undisturbed buffer at the rear property line.
A revised site plan submitted to the BOC did not include the required 50-foot buffer but a representative for Aoun said he had “absolutely no problem” with including the buffer.
The BOC’s approval included the six proposed conditions with the stipulation that the 50-foot buffer must appear on an updated site plan.
This is the second plan to be proposed for this site, which was initially approved as a daycare center in 2021 before the property user backed out of the deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.