Several Hall County government facilities will transition to appointment-only on Wednesday, Jan. 6. The move comes amid the continued spread of COVID-19 in the area.
According to a Hall County news release, departments available for appointment only include all departments located in the Hall County Government Center, including the Tax Commissioner’s Office/Tag Office, the Hall County Animal Shelter, the Hall County Extension Agency and all Hall County community centers. The landfill, recycling center compactor sites and outdoor parks will remain open as usual. Other essential services, including public safety, will not be impacted. The Hall County Courts System remains open, but citizens are encouraged to conduct as much court system business online as possible.
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve carefully monitored data from national, state and local health officials and have made adjustments to our operations accordingly in order to ensure the safety and wellness of both our employees and the public," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said. “In addition, we continue to encourage citizens to wear masks, practice social distancing and other guidelines as outlined by the White House, CDC and State of Georgia.”
A list of departments available for appointment-only services can be found at www.hallcounty.org. That website also includes a complete listing of contact information by department.
Citizens can schedule an appointment by calling 770-535-8288. Appointments will be available between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. In addition, appointments must be booked by 5 p.m. the day prior to the day of the requested appointment.
A number of other precautions also remain in place, including glass storefronts in areas that receive frequent visitors, masks will be worn by all employees, and increased sanitation efforts will continue countywide.
The Hall County Library System will be offering curbside and appointment-only library service beginning Wednesday, Jan. 6, at all locations. Appointments and more information is available at www.hallcountylibrary.org or 770-532-3311. Virtual programs, including story times, continue via the library’s Facebook page.
“Our hope is to reopen these facilities for public access beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19; however, we will continue to monitor the number of local positive COVID-19 cases and will make adjustments accordingly,” said Connell.
Citizens are still encouraged to conduct County business on Hall County’s website, www.hallcounty.org, if at all possible.
