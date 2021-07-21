Braselton town officials reported a sewage spill of more than 40,000 gallons on Friday (July 16).
According to a public notice, an estimated 42,577 gallons were discharged into Duncan Creek along Hwy. 211 near a bridge north of Tuscany Drive.
The pipeline has been repaired, and lime was spread on the affected area.
Water samples, both upstream and downstream, from the spill location are being taken.
