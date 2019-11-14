Lewis Sharp, vice president and co-owner of Premier Growers, Inc., has been elected to the Coker University Board of Trustees.
Sharp’s three-year term began with the annual meeting of the Board of Trustees on Oct. 24.
Sharp started at Premier Growers, Inc., a wholesale grower and supplier of annual flowers and bedding plants to the landscape industry, in 1998. At that time the company was a supplier to a small number of landscape designers and installers in the metro-Atlanta area. Since then the company has grown from a $1.5 million company to more than $10 million company, and has clients throughout the entire Southeastern United States.
Sharp previously served on the board of the Metro Atlanta Lawn Turf Association.
Sharp graduated from Coker in 1993 with a bachelor of science in business/marketing and was a member of the Cobras basketball and baseball teams.
Sharp resides in Braselton, with his wife, Lori, and their 10-year-old daughter, Tiernan Grace.
The Coker University Board of Trustees meets quarterly and maintains broad responsibility for the mission, long-range direction, policies and financial condition of the institution.
