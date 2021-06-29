Twenty-one physicians from Georgia Urology rank among Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors, including Dr. Brent A. Sharpe. The "Top Doctors" were recognized in "Atlanta" magazine’s July issue.
Dr. Sharpe practices at Georgia Urology’s Braselton and Gainesville locations.
Dr. Sharpe received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and his Medical Degree from East Carolina University School of Medicine. He completed his residency in Urology at Emory University in 2005 after a surgical internship at Texas Tech Health Science Center. He is board certified by the American Board of Urology. Dr. Sharpe treats all urological conditions, but has a special interest in minimally invasive surgery for a wide range of urological conditions such as prostate enlargement (BPH), urological cancers, erectile dysfunction, and vaginal prolapse. Additionally, he has special expertise in prosthetic urology. Dr. Sharpe has vast robotic surgery experience, and performs robotic partial nephrectomy, robotic pelvic prolapse surgery, and outpatient robotic prostatectomy for prostate cancer.
Atlanta magazine works with Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a healthcare research company based in New York, to assist in its annual effort. Doctors are nominated for consideration through both a nationwide survey and a peer nomination process. Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers then select the Top Doctors through a rigorous screening process that includes an evaluation of educational and professional experience.
