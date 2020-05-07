It may not seem like it today, but the impact of the COVID-19 virus pandemic could have a positive long-term impact on Jackson County's economic development.
John Scott, economic development director for the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, said last week that the impact of the virus had shown the importance of E-commerce in the economy and that Jackson County was well-situatuated to see development from that.
In a teleconference of the Jackson County Industrial Development Authority, Scott said that the disruptions in the supply chains from the virus showed the need for additional warehouse space, something that Jackson County has seen boom in recent years.
"There's about to be a huge run on all warehouse space," he said of Jackson County's available buildings.
Some of the problems have come from the management strategy of "just in time inventory," he pointed out, a situation that delivers products and supplies just as a store or plant needs it and no earlier. In the past, that has been seen as a good tool to manage inventory to keep costs down.
But that kind of inventory management has taken a beating during the virus pandemic as supplies of some goods have run out due to consumer fear and panic buying.
Scott also said that there could be some movement of "re-shoring" production facilities from China back to the U.S. due to the pandemic.
Despite the impact of the virus on the economy overall, Scott said Jacksons County had seen an uptick in economic activity as businesses continue to look at the community for expansion.
In a related discussion, Scott said that an informal local group of industry leaders had their last regularly-scheduled conference call to discuss the impact of the virus and how they could assist each other. He said that while some local industries and businesses scaled back during the depth of the pandemic, most didn't shut down completely.
APPROVES PAYMENT
In an action item on the IDA's meeting agenda, the board approved spending $20,000 to help pay for the county's GIS mapping program. The total cost for the project is around $100,000. The maps are used by various local agencies to plan for growth in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.