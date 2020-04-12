Severe storms, including tornados, hail and flooding, are slated to slam Georgia Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.
The National Weather Service said Saturday that tornados are likely during the day. The NWS said storms would come in waves.
"We expect this to be a significant event," said a NWS video.
Officials are also worried about the storms hitting during the night Sunday into Monday while people are asleep.
Jackson County EMA director Bryan Bullock said Saturday his office would open an emergency operations center to help coordinate a response to the storm if there is widespread damage in the county. Tree down and flooding calls would go through the EOC so that E911 could handle other emergency dispatches.
