At least six people have died and several others are being treated following a liquid nitrogen leak at a Hall County business.
Hall County and Gainesville fire personnel were called to Prime Pak Foods on Memorial Park Dr. in Gainesville around 10:12 a.m. on Jan. 28.
A large number of employees had been evacuated, along with multiple victims were who experiencing medical emergencies, according to Hall County Fire Division Chief Zachary Brackett.
Ten patients were taken to Northeast Georgia Health System, while 130 Prime Pak personnel were taken by Hall County School District buses to Free Chapel for medical evaluation from NGHS personnel.
Three of the patients transported to NGHS are Gainesville firefighters, along with one Hall County firefighter. They were transported for evaluation of respiratory complaints.
It’s not yet clear what caused the leak at Prime Pak. The cause will remain under investigation.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is managing the death investigation. The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office and OSHA are on scene.
The HCSD announced Lyman Hall Elementary School dismissed at its regular time and buses are running as normal, but parents can expect delays.
"Because of the accident at Prime Pak Foods this morning, many adults are receiving medical care at various locations throughout the county," the HCSD said in a news release. "To ensure that all of our elementary school students who utilize bus transportation have adult supervision this afternoon, we are asking parents and guardians to be present at the bus stop as students unload. Those students whose parents are not present will be returned to their respective schools and provided with supervision until a parent or an approved adult can be contacted."
