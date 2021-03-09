SK holdings C&C, an affiliate of SK Innovation and subsidiary of SK Group, is opening a total IT service office in Duluth that will be focused on total IT service and system integration specifically for SK Battery America and other SK affiliates.
“Georgia has become a hub for both technology and for Korean investment,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson in the announcement March 9. “We thank our partners in Gwinnett County for their support in bringing SK holdings C&C to Georgia and look forward to our continued partnership with SK Group as they create jobs and opportunities in the state.”
SK holdings C&C is a part of the SK Group, which collectively employs more than 4,500 individuals across the world and is one of the largest conglomerates in South Korea. SK holdings C&C focuses specifically on information technology and innovative, digital solutions that strengthen business models and foster mutual growth with customers. The $1.8 million investment in Gwinnett County will create 15 new jobs.
“SK holdings C&C established SK C&C USA as a U.S. business platform in Georgia,” said CEO of SK C&C USA, Inc. Joonhwa Jeong. “Georgia and Gwinnett County have been a great support as a partner to start our business. Our goal is to become an enabler of IT service and digital innovation for SK affiliates in the U.S.”
SK C&C USA, Inc. has opened their 2,683-square-foot office, located at 2915 Premiere Parkway in the Spectrum office building in Duluth. Individuals interested in careers with SK C&C USA are encouraged to regularly check Indeed.com for additional information.
“Gwinnett’s skilled, well-educated workforce, livable diverse communities, and excellent location will serve the software development needs of SK holdings C&C for many years to come,” said Gwinnett Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. “I’m proud to welcome their new offices to Gwinnett County.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development Director of Korean Investment Yoonie Kim represented the Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with Partnership Gwinnett and Georgia EMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.