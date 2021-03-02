Only a handful of people had voted so far during early voting on the March 16 education sales tax referendum.
At the end of the first week of early voting, only 73 people had voted in-person and only two had voted by mail.
The ESPLOST referendum has to pass in all three school districts in the county — Jackson, Jefferson and Commerce. It is a renewal of an existing sales tax that is used for capital projects, such as school facilities.
Early voting is being held at the county election office at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.
Absentee by mail ballots are available upon request. The request form can be mailed, faxed to 706-367-1193, or emailed to jelogan@jacksoncountygov.com.
Election day voting will be held in the county's four precinct locations and in Jefferson and Commerce.
The county locations are:
Central Jackson
Hope Crossings Church
2108 Old Pendergrass Rd, Jefferson
North/East Jackson
Mt. Olive Church
190 Mt. Olive Church Rd, Commerce
South Jackson
The Church at Southside
8144 Jefferson Rd, Athens
West Jackson
Free Chapel
2001 Cherry St, Braselton
