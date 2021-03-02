Vote

Only a handful of people had voted so far during early voting on the March 16 education sales tax referendum.

At the end of the first week of early voting, only 73 people had voted in-person and only two had voted by mail.

The ESPLOST referendum has to pass in all three school districts in the county — Jackson, Jefferson and Commerce. It is a renewal of an existing sales tax that is used for capital projects, such as school facilities.

Early voting is being held at the county election office at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.

Absentee by mail ballots are available upon request. The request form can be mailed, faxed to 706-367-1193, or emailed to jelogan@jacksoncountygov.com.

Election day voting will be held in the county's four precinct locations and in Jefferson and Commerce.

The county locations are:

Central Jackson

Hope Crossings Church

2108 Old Pendergrass Rd, Jefferson

North/East Jackson

Mt. Olive Church

190 Mt. Olive Church Rd, Commerce

South Jackson

The Church at Southside

8144 Jefferson Rd, Athens

West Jackson

Free Chapel

2001 Cherry St, Braselton

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.