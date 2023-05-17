Hoschton residents pushed back last week against a pair of proposed developments that would bring over 1,400 homes and a shopping center to the city — if approved — accusing the applicants of forcing unwanted housing developments on them.
The Hoschton City Council took no action Monday (May 15) on annexations and rezoning requests needed for the proposed projects due to insufficient notice provided to allow Jackson County leaders to object to the annexation requests.
The council will potentially vote on the matters on June 19 instead, following an additional public hearing on June 15 (6 p.m.) at Hoschton's new city hall complex.
One of the proposed projects would add over 1,000 homes to the city and a shopping complex, while the other would bring 399 homes into Hoschton.
Residents, nearly exclusively in opposition, voiced their displeasure during a Thursday public hearing about the growth the large-scale developments would cause for the small city.
"Please slow the grow, and let's do this the right way," resident Christina Brown told the council.
PROPOSED PROJECTS
Providence Group of Georgia and Rocklyn Homes seek the annexation and zoning changes for the respective projects.
Providence Group calls for a planned unit development (PUD) of 399 residential units on nearly 110 acres fronting Pendegrass and E.G. Barnett roads, East Jefferson St. and West Jackson Rd.
It seeks to annex and rezone a combined 33 acres fronting Pendergrass and E.G. Barnett roads to PUD. Shannon Sell, who served as Hoschton's Mayor from 2020 to 2021, owns 25.6 acres of that land, and Paul and Brenda Cheek own 7.4 acres.
The property currently holds an agricultural-rural farm district (A-2) zoning in Jackson County. Additionally, Providence Group asks to rezone 84.46 acres contiguous to the proposed annexation tract from agricultural district to PUD. Of that acreage, 58.86 acres are owned by Sell and front East Jefferson St., while 17.86 acres are owned by West Jackson, LLC, and front both East Jefferson St. and West Jackson Rd.
Development plans for the proposed PUD call for 291 detached single-family units and 108 townhomes. Amenities include multiple pocket parks, a clubhouse, a pickleball court and a swimming pool.
On Hoschton's southern border, Rocklyn Homes requests annexation and rezoning of 287.14 acres owned by Mary Ann Kenerly and New Hope AME Church along Hwy. 53 from an agricultural-rural farm district to a planned unit development (PUD) for a major mixed-use development of 651 single-family lots, 404 townhome units and 200,000 square feet of commercial space with 6.6 acres of outparcels.
Amenities include pickleball courts, a lake dock, paddle boarding, dog parks, an amphitheater and trails.
The project calls for 3.6 acres of civic space and 5.5 acres of church expansion.
The property is situated on the east side of Hwy. 53, south of Pearl Industrial Ave. and across from the southern portion of the large Twin Lakes subdivision. Two parcels of the proposed site are owned by Kenerly, totaling over 285 acres, while the church owns two small parcels.
CITIZEN PUSHBACK
An overflow crowd packed into Hoschton's small city hall for Thursday's public hearings. To accommodate all citizens who attended, a large segment of the crowd had to be seated in an adjacent room to the meeting room, but multiple residents complained they couldn't hear speakers at the podium.
The logistical problems of the small meeting room were an additional factor in the council scheduling a second public hearing in the more spacious meeting quarters of the new city hall. While some residents opted to hold their comments until that second public hearing, others proceeded with their objections on Thursday.
Brittany Dozier, speaking about the Providence Group project, said the development would result in crowded schools, increased traffic and higher crime rates.
"I will not watch Hoschton turn into Gwinnett County, and I hope no one else will either," she said.
Gary McGowan claimed Hoschton residents are told they need these developments.
"We don't need any of this," said McGowan, who also referenced school crowding, crime and traffic problems. "This is just being forced upon us ... keep it (Hoschton) a small town."
Christina Brown said the pace of development in Hoschton "is creating a crisis." She said the proposed developments, along with other subdivisions approved, would push Hoschton's population density higher than that of Atlanta. Her concerns included the city's water supply, sewer treatment, school crowding, public safety staffing issues and worsening traffic.
"Our hometown feel is certainly going to be lost," she said.
Brown also expressed concerns about the city lacking a full council while considering these developments. Two council seats are open following resignations earlier this year.
"I don't think that four individuals should be empowered to make such critical decisions about the future the future of Hoschton," she said.
Mayor Lauren O'Leary, who informed the crowd at the start of the meeting that her property abutted the proposed Providence Group project, asked about the lack of a Development of Regional Impact (DRI) study for the Providence project. Crowd members jeered when they learned a DRI review was not required because the project falls one home short of the threshold for the study.
Melody Glouton, representing Providence Group, said Providence wants to hold a community meeting before the next public hearing, to respond to citizen concerns about the development.
Rocklyn Homes' proposal was met with a similar sentiment as Providence Group's pitch, with residents again feeling a large development was being forced upon them.
"I really feel like you're trying to Christopher Columbus us here with all the things we need and all the things that you think we need," Dozier said to Rocklyn representatives. "We have everything that we need and want right here already."
Mike Osborne, who lives just outside the city limits, offered a blunt assessment of the project's impact on the area.
"This will suck," he said. "They're going to take the prettiest piece of property in West Jackson and destroy it."
The amphitheater amenity particularly angered Osborne.
"Am I going to have to lay in my bed at night and listen to that crap because I'm only going to be a half-mile away from it," he said. "This is wrong. I've lived here 20 years now. I left Gwinnett County because of this crap.
"They destroyed Gwinnett County. This is no longer West Jackson. We're far-East Gwinnett. Y'all are destroying it if you keep letting this come in."
O'Leary noted that Rocklyn's development would require the city to add five police officers. Rocklyn has offered to donate land — the civic space — for a police precinct. But O'Leary said that land wouldn't solve the problem, noting the need for a police building, equipment and vehicles.
"Land isn't going to do much for us," she said. "Of course, we would appreciate it. We'll never say no to free land, but that's one of my major concerns."
The council had city engineer Jerry Hood on hand to provide an update on the city's water and sewer system status with these subdivisions being proposed. Hood said an analysis showed the city is already facing a water and wastewater shortfall. He said the city has been "working feverishly" to find more water.
"Because even with the existing development, we need more water supply," he said.
O'Leary said she's received impact letters from Jackson County Schools, the fire department, the city police department, the city planner and city engineer about potential negative impacts of the development.
Another point of contention was Rocklyn representatives' mention of a Jackson County school potentially locating on the site property. Residents who spoke were skeptical of this claim, but Shane Lanham, representing Rocklyn, insisted conversations have taken place.
"Due to the fact that they are ongoing negotiations, obviously, we can't give much detail, but we are absolutely — I will tell y'all and look everybody in the eye and tell you — we are in ongoing conversations with the school district about a school site," he said.
Brown, speaking again to the council, asked why the applicants felt annexation into Hoschton was necessary for both projects.
"If they're seeking annexation in order to get the rezoning request approved, they must have the feeling that they have a better chance with the City of Hoschton approving rezoning as to the county," she said.
The projects have drawn objections at the county level. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners objected to the two proposed property annexations in a May 4 called meeting, voting to send two letters of objection.
"This request appears to attempt to circumvent the Jackson County public policy findings and to site a residential development in an agriculture fringe area in Jackson County without input from the county's citizens and taxpayers...," the letters state.
The letters also state that the annexations would have "a critical and negative impact on Jackson County."
APARTMENT APPLICATION WITHDRAWN
The council was also slated to hold a public hearing over a third residential development — a proposed 210-unit apartment complex — but the applicant withdrew the request.
McNeal Development sought to rezone 12.22 acres owned by Alinad and Mihai Nicoara and Orin and Lucia Harasemiuc on Pendergrass Rd. and New St. from agricultural to PUD for the project.
OTHER BUSINESS
During its Monday voting session, the council:
•named 9-year-old Avery Harrison Hoschton's art contest winner during Georgia Cities Week.
•approved impact fee program changes resulting from a lawsuit settlement between the city and Kolter Homes, the developer of the Twin Lakes and Cresswind subdivisions.
•approved the final plat for Phase 4 of Twin Lakes.
•approved a resolution accepting .02 acres of right of way on the west side of White St. and a sanitary sewer easement from Full Source Homes. A condition of a rezoning required Full Source to donate the right of way.
•approved a resolution to seek a $500,000 matching grant for the city's Mulberry Park project.
•approved an updated ordinance for alcoholic beverage taxes and fee schedules.
•approved rental rates for the city's community center at Hoschton's new city hall complex. Rental for an entire day for city residents is $300. The space holds 200 people.
•renewed a lease agreement with Klip-So Salon for one year at $1,500 monthly.
•approved a proposal of professional services for the site of the city's south water tank on Jopena Blvd. Completion of the tank is expected in late 2024.
•approved a waste-water pumping station surcharge for developers.
•approved an offer of a three-year lease agreement to Juke N Jive Creamery for property at 4164 Hwy. 53.
