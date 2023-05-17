Hoschton public hearing

Hoschton residents filled up city hall quickly on Thursday (May 11) for public hearings over annexations and rezoning requests that could bring two large subdivisions into the city. The remainder of the overflow crowd was seated in an adjacent room. 

 Photo by Ben Munro

Hoschton residents pushed back last week against a pair of proposed developments that would bring over 1,400 homes and a shopping center to the city — if approved — accusing the applicants of forcing unwanted housing developments on them.

The Hoschton City Council took no action Monday (May 15) on annexations and rezoning requests needed for the proposed projects due to insufficient notice provided to allow Jackson County leaders to object to the annexation requests. 

