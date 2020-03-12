Chief Luis “Lou” Solis, a retired U.S. Army Ranger, has officially qualified to run for Gwinnett County Sheriff.
Following the announcement that Sheriff Butch Conway would not seek re-election, Conway said, “Chief Deputy Solis has worked exhaustively over the past two years to familiarize himself with our operations. His work ethic is unparalleled and his contributions to our office are great. He has demonstrated outstanding leadership time and time again.”
Prior to joining the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office as Chief Deputy of Operations, Solis had an 11-year career as the assistant police chief of the Braselton Police Department.
At the Braselton Police Department, Chief Solis provided management of daily operations of the department to include oversight of the budget, administration, personnel, media communications, criminal investigations, internal affairs, state certification, community outreach, building maintenance, fleet maintenance, firing-range operations and more.
Chief Solis’ service career includes 20 years of military service in the U.S. Army’s Special Operations, where he retired as a U.S. Army Ranger.
He was elected president of his police academy class and was named Rookie of the Year when he served on the Marietta Police Department’s SWAT team. He also served on the elite U.S. State Department’s personnel security detail.
Chief Solis was a member of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange Delegation, is a member of the Georgia Board of Corrections and serves on the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.
At the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Solis has implemented “The Barracks,” a nationally-recognized program for incarcerated military veterans. As he moves forward, he seeks to explore innovative rehabilitation programs to address the opioid and mental health issues of incarcerated persons.
Chief Solis added he is proud of his rich Hispanic heritage and utilizes his fluency in Spanish as a bilingual hostage negotiator for the Georgia State Patrol. He is married to Dr. Kathy Ann Towers-Solis and is the father of three adult children and has four grandchildren.
For more information, visit www.solisforsheriff.com.
