Several local government agencies have canceled their regular meetings scheduled for the first week of April. Other agencies will hold online meetings during the week.
Those not meeting include:
• The Jackson County Board of Commissioners won't meet Monday, April 6.
• The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission won't meet Monday, April 6.
Groups that do plan to meet are:
• The City of Arcade will have a called meeting via Zoom at 4 p.m. Monday, April 6.
• The Commerce City Council will hold an audio meeting on Monday, April 6 at 6 p.m.
• The Commerce Board of Education will hold a meeting via Zoom on Thursday, April 9 and again on Monday, April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.