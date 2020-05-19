Jackson Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) has named April Sorrow as vice president of communication, effective July 1, succeeding Bonnie Jones, who will be retiring at the end of July.
In her new position, Sorrow will provide leadership, advocacy and vision for strategic internal and external communication, community relations and the Jackson EMC Foundation. She reports to Chief Operating Officer Roy Stowe.
Sorrow joined Jackson EMC in 2014 as customer relations/communications representative and was promoted to her present position in 2017. Prior to joining Jackson EMC, she worked for five years as reporter, editor of photography and sports editor for MainStreet Newspapers. In 2008, she joined the University of Georgia as a public relations coordinator in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, becoming a science writer in public affairs in 2011.
She received a bachelor of science in agricultural communications/public relations from the University of Georgia, a master of public administration from the University of Georgia, a project management certification from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a graduate certificate in strategic communication management from Purdue University.
She serves on the Jackson County School System Parent Advisory Council; the Empower College & Career Center Board of Directors, where she is board chair and a member of the steering and marketing committees; and community liaison for Foothills Charter High School. She has received multiple awards for communication work from Cooperative Communicators Association, NRECA, the Association for Communication Excellence and the Georgia Press Association. She was named 2018 Jackson County Chamber Citizen of the Year, 2019 Jackson County Community Outreach Unsung Hero, and 2019 Jackson County Chamber Woman of the Year.
