Frank Sosebee will join the Hall County planning board in District 1 following the resignation of Trey Bell.
District 1 covers the South Hall area. Bell resigned from the Hall County Planning Commission, effective Jan. 4.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved the appointment, made by District 1 representative Kathy Cooper, at its Jan. 12 meeting.
Sosebee will fill the remainder of Bell’s unexpired term, which runs until Jan. 31, and serve the new two-year term, which starts on Feb. 1 and runs until Jan. 31, 2025.
The Hall County Planning Commission is an advisory board to the Hall County BOC.
