A South Carolina man is being held without bond in the Hall County Jail following his arrest this week for financially exploiting an elderly Braselton woman through identity theft/fraud, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

The HCSO Warrant Service Unit deputies took Aaron Justin Williams, 31, of North Augusta, into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Aiken County Detention Center in South Carolina. He is charged with five counts of identity theft/fraud and one count of exploitation of an elderly person.

