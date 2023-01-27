A South Carolina man is being held without bond in the Hall County Jail following his arrest this week for financially exploiting an elderly Braselton woman through identity theft/fraud, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
The HCSO Warrant Service Unit deputies took Aaron Justin Williams, 31, of North Augusta, into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Aiken County Detention Center in South Carolina. He is charged with five counts of identity theft/fraud and one count of exploitation of an elderly person.
According to the preliminary investigation, Williams used the name, date of birth and social security number of a Braselton woman, 65, to open checking and savings accounts, obtain a credit card and take out loans in excess of $15,000. Williams committed the offenses between May 1 and Aug. 24, of 2022. He did not know the victim.
HCSO deputies first learned of the crimes on Aug. 10, 2022, when the victim reported them. She had been alerted of suspicious activity involving her identity from the credit union Williams used in South Carolina. HCSO investigators obtained arrest warrants for Williams, who was incarcerated in South Carolina, on Aug. 24.
Investigators with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in South Carolina provided assistance with the investigation.
