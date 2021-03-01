A request to rezone 20 acres in South Hall for “car condos” was tabled this week.
The Hall County Planning Commission voted March 1 to table the rezoning request for 5385 Winder Hwy. near Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The Dell Group, the project applicant, is requesting a change from planned commercial development to planned industrial development. The group plans a number of car condos on the property, described as “private furnished garages for car enthusiasts,” according to the county’s staff report.
A total of seven 12,000 sq. ft. car condos/warehouse units are planned, along with one 20,000 sq. ft. car condo/warehouse. Additionally, four 9,600 sq. ft. spaces are planned for retail/industrial use, along with a 12,000 sq. ft. building for covered storage. An additional 2.2 acre outparcel is also proposed.
According to county staff, the owners are looking at acquiring additional property and modifying the proposal. If additional property is acquired for the project, developers would need to re-advertise the modified plans.
The planning commission voted unanimously to table the request to a future date to be determined.
