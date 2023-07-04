Hall County District 1 Commissioner Kathy Cooper, who represents the southern portion of the county, has been appointed to the Association County Commissioners of Georgia’s (ACCG) Standing Committee on Mental Health and Substance Abuse, which acts as an information clearinghouse and resource for all 159 Georgia counties to help address complex mental health issues.
“Hall County remains committed to promoting mental health initiatives in our community, as outlined in our strategic plan, and I am proud to partner with my fellow committee members to further these critically important efforts,” Cooper said. “I look forward to working with such a dedicated group of individuals to continue these important conversations.”
