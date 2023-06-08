A Flowery Branch man remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond following his arrest on multiple counts of child pornography possession.
Jonathan Malinguaggio, 39, turned himself in just before noon Tuesday, June 6, 2023, according to jail records.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) criminal investigators had issued an arrest warrant last week for Malinguaggio after forensic testing of his cell phone uncovered 20 separate images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the device. The phone was seized when the suspect was arrested in January on child sex abuse charges.
The investigation into Malinguaggio is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
