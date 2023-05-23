Hall County leaders are considering a proposed seven-acre planned office development (POD) in South Hall on Winder Hwy.
Applicant Maroun Aoun requests to amend the conditions of a POD to allow for a development of mixed offices at 4240 Winder Hwy. near the intersection with Martin Rd.
According to planning documents, initial plans call for the use of two buildings, totaling 2,700 square feet, as office space. But expansion plans include the redevelopment of the western portion of the property, including two existing structures totaling 20,400 square feet, for office use.
The original proposed use for the property was a daycare center when approved by the Hall County Board of Commissioners (BOC) in 2021, but the property user backed out of the deal.
The Hall County BOC reviewed the item briefly at its Monday (May 22) work session with a potential vote coming at its Thursday (May 25) business session.
The Hall County Planning Commission recommended approval of Aoun’s request at its April 17 meeting. Six conditions were included with the recommendation. The planning board also modified a condition to require a 50-foot undisturbed buffer at the rear property line.
