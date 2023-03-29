Hall County Sheriff's Office

A 17-year-old from Flowery Branch has been arrested by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) after investigators found sexually explicit videos involving children on the teen’s cell phone, according to a press release from the agency. 

HCSO received a cybertip on March 9 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a video depicting child pornography being shared from a Snapchat account linked to a Hall County address. Investigators were able to trace the account to Rocco John Dodero.

