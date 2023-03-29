A 17-year-old from Flowery Branch has been arrested by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) after investigators found sexually explicit videos involving children on the teen’s cell phone, according to a press release from the agency.
HCSO received a cybertip on March 9 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a video depicting child pornography being shared from a Snapchat account linked to a Hall County address. Investigators were able to trace the account to Rocco John Dodero.
According to the press release, the initial investigation determined that on Dec. 2 Dodero shared the video, which contained the images of children believed to be between the ages of 4 and 13 engaged in sexual activity.
HCSO personnel, along with members of the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit served a search warrant at Dodero’s home on Tuesday, March 28. They seized Dodero’s cell phone and CEACC located additional child sexual abuse material on the device.
Dodero has been charged with 14 counts of felony sexual exploitation of children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.