Hall County leaders have rejected a proposed South Hall wedding venue following a county planning commission recommendation of denial earlier this month.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted 5-0 Thursday (Aug. 24) to deny an agri-entertainment venue request for an approximate seven-acre tract at 3555 North Bogan Rd. from applicant John A. Moore Sr.
The BOC also unanimously denied two variance requests related to the project for significant setback adjustments.
According to application documents, venue plans called for a 50 x 100-foot barn with an attached 70 x 100-foot pavilion to be intended primarily for weddings Fridays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 or 11 p.m. Community organizations would use the venue on weekdays or weekends between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
One of the biggest issues of Moore’s proposal that arose during the county planning commission’s Aug. 7 meeting involved his setback requests. One request would reduce the structure setback from 300 feet from the property line to 15 feet, while the other would reduce the parking setback from 200 feet from the property line to 15 feet.
Moore’s project drew a mix of support and opposition from his neighbors during the planning commission’s public hearing, with six residents speaking in favor of the venue and three opposing it. According to county planning director Randi Doveton, the Hall County planning office had since received multiple letters objecting to the project.
Two residents opposed the proposal Thursday during the BOC’s public hearing, raising concerns about a wedding venue surrounded by residential property, increased traffic and noise. They also said mentions of other uses for the venue in the application documents are too vague.
Moore did not speak at the hearing.
Prior to the BOC and planning commission’s rejections, the county’s planning staff had recommended denying Moore’s request and the variances, citing inconsistencies with the residential future land use plan designation in the comprehensive plan.
