Election Day for the special election to fill the State House District 119 seat vacated by Rep-Elect Danny Rampey is Tuesday, Jan. 31.
House District 119 covers portions of Jackson County (in the Braselton-Hoschton area) and Barrow County.
Rampey was elected to the House District 119 seat last year but resigned following his recent arrest on burglary charges in Barrow County. Seven candidates qualified for the race:
•Charlie Chase, Republican, Winder. Chase is a general contractor.
•Shelbey Diamond Alexander, Democrat, Winder. Alexander is retired.
•Joseph Grodzicki, Republican, of Winder. Grodzicki works as a safety coordinator for a gas distributor.
•Renee Lord, Republican, no city listed. Lord is a business owner.
•Holt Persinger, Republican, no city listed. Persinger is a landscape architect.
•Joe Price, Republican, no city listed. Price works in beauty and barber shop equipment sales.
•Bill Ritter, Republican, Statham. Ritter is an insurance agent.
If necessary, a runoff will be held on Feb. 28.
POLLING LOCATIONS
Jackson County residents in District 119 will vote on Election Day at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on that date. The county board of elections approved relocating the site from Free Chapel to the Braselton police and municipal court building for this special election.
In Barrow County, the following polling locations will be open:
•1 - Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, 709 Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem
•2 - Bethlehem Church (211 Campus), 1061 Old Thompson Mill Road, Hoschton
•5 - Fire Station 1 (Statham), 1625 Bethlehem Road, Statham
•8 - First Baptist Church Winder, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder
•13 - Winder Community Center, 113 E. Athens Street, Winder
•16 - Restoration Church, 1250 Tom Miller Rd., Bethlehem
Polling locations 3 and 4 are in House District 104 and will not be open for the Jan. 31 special election.
•3 - Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, 1622 Union Grove Church Rd, Auburn
•4 - Covenant Life Sanctuary, 115 Patrick Mill Rd SW, Winder
Registered voters can confirm their polling location at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s.
EARLY VOTING
Early voting for the special election continues through Friday (Jan. 27).
Jackson County residents may vote early at the Ponchie Beck Election Center, located at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Barrow County, residents may vote early at the Barrow County Election Office, located at 233 E. Broad Street in Winder, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
