While Braselton has no plans for a property tax, it might look to another source of revenue.
Tom Gehl, a lobbyist from Civic Forward Strategies, spoke to the council during its Oct. 6 work session about the possibility of petitioning the state general assembly to enact a municipal option sales tax (MOST) for Braselton.
According to Gehl, the cities of Atlanta, Hapeville, College Park and East Point are the only municipalities in the state that collect a MOST. Braselton attracts one million visitors a year, and Gehl said using a MOST would allow Braselton to capitalize on the dollars those visitors spend in town.
Unlike special local option sales taxes (SPLOST), which go to the county and are divvied up to each municipality based on population, MOST funds would go directly to Braselton and could be used for the town’s general fund.
“So you can structure it the way you want to structure it if you start afresh at the general assembly,” Gehl said.
Gehl said under a MOST visitors to Braselton would “help share in the cost that you all are incurring as a community” through paying the sales tax. But councilman Jim Joedecke said a MOST wouldn’t constitute a total shift of that burden, pointing out that Braselton residents would pay this sales tax, too.
“Braselton residents are still paying sales tax on things they would normally buy in Braselton,” he said. “So, it’s a tax on one level.”
Joedecke asked why more cities don’t utilize a MOST. Gehl said sales taxes in general are regressive, taking a larger percentage of income from less-wealthy residents than from higher-income residents, and that there’s also sometimes hesitation to MOST at the county level. He said the state’s association of county commissioners have expressed concerns that voters may be more likely to support a city sales tax and less supportive of a county-wide SPLOST.
“But I think you all are unique being situated in four counties,” he said. “You’re almost equally distributed across those four counties, and you’re small parts of all those four counties.”
Mayor Kurt Ward said he received numerous phone calls from residents after neighboring Hoschton approved a property tax asking if Braselton planned to do the same. Ward said he has no intent to levy a property tax but said town leaders are investigating other revenue options.
At the end of the council’s Monday (Oct. 10) voting meeting, it approved a resolution for the town’s manager and attorney to engage with a lobbyist — at a cost capped at $35,000 — about municipal revenue legislation. A lobbyist has not been selected yet.
