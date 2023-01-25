A proposed 8,000-square-foot speculative building in South Hall has earned the county's planning board's blessing.
The Hall County Planning Commission voted unanimously on Jan. 17 to recommend approval of a rezoning request for 1.33 acres at Union Church Road's intersection at Old Winder Hwy. from agricultural-residential IV to highway-business to allow for the structure. The applicant is Rochester DCCM.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners will have the final say on the request at its Feb. 23 (6 p.m.) meeting following a public hearing.
No one spoke in favor or opposition to the request at the planning commission's public hearing.
According to planning department documents, the property owners seek a non-residential zoning to market the property, which lies in a high-growth area of the county. The tract sits 600 feet north of Braselton's town limits and across Hwy. 211 from Reveille, a 508-acre mixed-use development. The site also sits adjacent to a 135-townhome development approved in November.
Though the proposed use of the building isn't specific, conditions on the request prohibit a bus station, drive-in theater, radio or television station, adult establishment, hotel or motel from operating at the location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.