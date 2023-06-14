Drivers will have to adjust to slower speeds in Braselton.
Following a Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) review, the speed limit will drop from 55 mph to 45 mph on Hwy. 211 through town.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 11:14 am
The Braselton Town Council unanimously approved the changes to its ordinance at its June 12 meeting.
Enforcement will not be immediate. The new speed limit signs on Hwy. 211 must be posted for a required period before police can run laser or radar on vehicles.
In other business, the council:
•reviewed its tentative Fiscal Year 2024 budget at its June 8 work session. Preliminary numbers call for a 15% increase in spending ($7.1 million in total expenditures) and a 20% jump in revenue ($10.55 million in total revenue) compared to FY2023. The council is expected to vote on the budget during a June 28 5 p.m. called meeting.
•unanimously authorized a letter of support, contingent on ordinance criteria being met, for a location change for Cork and Keg, a package store on Hwy. 53. The business’s lender requires the letter before the relocation. Store owners plan to construct a new building behind their current location.
•approved a new alcohol license for wine and malt beverages for Kerry Lynn De Young of Red Penny, LLC, for Pinspiration at 7380 Spout Springs Rd. The approval passed 4-0, with Mayor Kurt Ward abstaining.
•approved the reappointment of downtown development authority members Cheri Huff and Sue Wyatt. The reappointments passed 4-0, with Ward abstaining.
