One of Braselton detective Josh Cox’s favorite movies is 2002’s Catch Me If You Can.
Leonardo DiCaprio plays master conman Frank Abagnale who eludes the FBI while making millions in scams. While Abagnale — spoiler alert — eventually faced authorities, most scammers are quite good at their own catch-me-if-you-can game.
Cox said the Braselton Police Department, as well as other area agencies, are seeing an uptick in scammers swindling money from local residents in different ways.
“It’s easy; it’s very hard to investigate,” Cox said of scammers’ motivations. “When I do get a suspect name, chances are, it’s either a fictitious name or it’s actually another victim of identity theft.”
According to multiple local law enforcement officials, most of these scammers are overseas and use fake phone numbers and information to carry out their crimes, making them extremely difficult to track.
To help residents combat these scams, the Braselton Police Department will host a scam awareness and prevention session Nov. 9 in the community room of the Braselton Police and Municipal Building. The event is open to the public.
Cox said scams committed against locals are cyclical. What’s more popular now tends to go way and returns in a year or two.
The more popular trends showing up in local crime reports include victims sending scammers — who pose as a representative of business or a person in authority — gift cards as payment for an alleged debt.
“Gift cards are pretty much the most common,” said Cox, a 22-year veteran of law enforcement. “But that’s incorporated into different types of scams.”
In fact, Cox said some scammers have even contacted Braselton residents using Chief Terry Esco’s name seeking hundreds of dollars in gift cards to have an arrest warrant dropped.
The elderly are often targeted in these crimes with scammers using personal information widely available on the internet.
“There’s so much information that’s out there on the internet that’s basically open-source information that anybody can have access to,” Cox said.
Rental scams are also popular right now, according to Cox. A scammer will simply search real estate websites and use that information to pose as the property owner and collect rental deposits from unsuspecting potential tenants.
“Because a lot of people rent homes now site unseen, and they’re sending somebody $1,500 and they’re getting to the house and they can’t get in,” Cox said. “A lot of people will call them out … but if they can get one out of five, that’s a lot of money.”
Meanwhile, in the age of social media, sites like Facebook Market place remain a common place were locals are scammed by faux sellers asking for half of the money up front for an item they don’t have.
Jackson County Investigator Richard Vickery, who has been with the sheriff’s office for 22 years, said these con job are not old. They’re just being carried out through different mediums.
“They’re using social media technology more creatively,” Vickery said. “The basis of the scams are the same tried and true swindles. It will be some variation of ‘I’ll send you a check, you give me a refund and you keep the extra’ or ‘I want to buy this from you. I’ll give you a cashiers check.’”
And the internet allows scammers plenty of cover to commit their crimes.
“You give me five minutes,” Cox said. “I can go on to Google, and I can create my own telephone number. I can pick the area code, so it makes it look like it’s legit.”
The Hoschton Police Department’s phone number was recently used in an attempt to defraud people out of money. A scammer called posing as law enforcement seeking payment in exchange for excusing an arrest warrant. The number used appeared as Hoschton Police on caller ID.
Hoschton Police Chief Brad Hall said agencies do not do this.
“That’s a tell-tell sign,” said Hill, who has been in law enforcement for over 20 years. “That never happens. We don’t accept money in exchange for getting out of a ticket or getting out of a warrant. That’s just not how it works.”
Hill said scammers use the internet to spoof a number, which will show up as coming from a police department asking for money.
“If we call you, you probably already know you’ve been involved in something,” Hill said. “If you haven’t been involved in any criminal activity, that’s a tell-tell sign right there.”
Said Cox: “If anybody brings up money or anything like that, that should then that should be a clue.”
Hill said scammers typically prey upon seniors, telling them they’ve won money and seek a money order to release the winnings to them.
“You know right away that’s a scam because you don’t have to pay money to get something you’ve already won,” Hill said.
Hill noted the difficulty in tracking these criminals.
“A lot of them are overseas,” he said. “You do have some out of Mexico and Canada, but it’s real hard to trace them. Now, they can get on the internet and they can spoof a phone number. They can spoof an email address to where they’re just pretty much un-trackable.”
A scammer, Hill said, can be anybody.
“We’ve seen scammers as young as 16 years old,” he said. “They can be from 16 to 100. It just depends on if they’re smart enough to do it. Most of them are very computer conscious, the ones who do it.”
Vickery, like Cox and Hill, pointed to the technology that allows scammers the use of near-anonymous phone numbers and email accounts with which they can hide.
“Someone can call you from the same phone using seven different phone numbers that won’t comeback to anything with a different person person using the phone,” he said, “and it sounds like you’re talking to an entire office of people.”
At the same time, scams can still be quite simple.
Hill pointed to a recent scam in which someone shoved a small box inside the exterior mailboxes of post offices in both Hoschton and Braselton to intercept checks being dropped in those boxes. The perpetrator then pulled the box out and took those checks.
“So, all the checks going in the mailboxes, they were taking and cashing those checks,” Hill said. “So just be careful if you go to an outside mailbox somewhere that’s not inside the actual post office.”
While chances of catching a scammer are extremely rare, thwarting their efforts is possible through awareness and adhering to certain practices.
Vickery offers some basic tips: never give out account numbers, social security numbers or dates of birth and never click on random links sent to you through social media or respond to any social messages that seem out of the ordinary. If that strange message comes from a friend, call the person directly. If someone asks for a pre-paid card over email, phone or text, do not give it to them.
"It is a scam," Vickery said.
Hill said if you’re contacted by someone claiming to be in law enforcement and are unsure of the authenticity, ask to come to the headquarters.
“If they don’t want to process you in, you’re probably not in trouble,” Hill said.
Similarly, Cox said to ask callers to provide names of their supervisors or a good call-back number.
“If they’re not willing to provide that, then it’s definitely not good,” Cox said. “Ask really direct questions without giving them information.”
And if it doesn’t sound right, don’t hesitate to ask those questions.
“It’s your finances,” Cox said. “You can be 66 years old, just moved into a new house with a really nice nest egg, and the next thing you know, it’s gone, and that happens to a lot of folks.”
The Braselton Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office both offer educational programs to guard against scammers. Meanwhile, the Hoschton Police Department, just over a year old, plans to incorporate scam awareness into neighborhood watch programs as the department grows.
For those who do fall victim to scams, Vickery notes that in Georgia a person can freeze their credit by contacting a credit reporting bureau to prevent someone from using their financial information.
Cox points to other valuable resources, like the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) which will assist victims of identity theft to recover money lost and file disputes with different credit bureaus.
“The banks and the credit bureaus are required to do certain things for the victims, but the victims have to specifically ask for a lot of this stuff,” Cox said.
He said submitting an FTC online report provides a recovery plan, including templates of letters to be sent to credit bureaus and banks. The FTC also helps monitor future activity.
“If you’ve found one thing now, six months from now, you’re going to find something else,” Cox said. “So, it allows you to be a little more aware of what’s going on.”
He also points to informed delivery from the U.S. Postal Service which notifies people via email each day what will arrive in their mailbox. This allows a person to monitor if something has been taking from their mail or if a scammer is using their address.
Cox encourages people to “stay proactive.”
“When you’re a victim, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said, “but it’s just a long row to hoe.”
