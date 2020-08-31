The Spout Springs Library closed on Monday, Aug. 31, for a deep cleaning after a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
"Per our COVID-19 protocols, the library will be deep cleaned and disinfected. We are tentatively scheduled to reopen the facility on Tuesday, Sept. 1" said Lisa MacKinney, Hall County Library System Director.
Many library services are available online, including:
- GALILEO — Georgia's virtual library, which has full text magazines, books, language learning and more.
- E-read Kids — offers a variety of popular e-books for youth of all ages.
- hoopla - a digital website/app allowing free downloads of e-books, audiobooks, comics, music and movies.
- ReferenceUSA -a powerful online reference and research tool providing cardholders access to in-depth information on U.S. businesses and residents.
Citizen may also visit the Blackshear Place, Murrayville and North Hall library branches if they wish to utilize any services in person. (The Gainesville branch remains closed for remodeling.)
"This includes the ability to use the library's wi-fi systems, which are accessible from the parking lots of any of our branches," said MacKinney, adding that many curbside services are also available for citizens who do not wish to come inside the various facilities.
More information about each library branch's hours and availability for curbside service can be found on the Hall County Library System's website, hallcountylibrary.org.
In-person services, such as notary and passport applications, are available by appointment only.
"As always, the health and safety of both the public and our employees is our first priority," Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said. "Hall County staff will continue to monitor the ongoing health crisis and adjust plans as needed to ensure the safety of everyone involved."
