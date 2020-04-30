The Braselton News is hosting a spring photo contest.
The top three winners will receive a free one-year subscription. (If you're already a subscriber, a year will be added to your existing subscription.)
Winners and photos will be shared in an upcoming issue of The Braselton News.
Those wishing to participate can send a spring-related photo to alex@mainstreetnews.com. The deadline to submit is Friday, May 8.
