The number of positive COVID-19 cases statewide is nearing 30,000, but models show the trend is still going downward.
THE NUMBERS
As of 9 a.m. on May 5, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported:
•State: 29,462 cases; 1,253 deaths; 5,550 hospitalizations
•Gwinnett: 2,061 cases; 68 deaths; 382 hospitalizations
•Hall: 1,781 cases; 23 deaths; 222 hospitalizations
•Barrow: 167 cases; five deaths; 45 hospitalizations
•Jackson: 110 cases; two deaths; 19 hospitalizations
NGHS NUMBERS
As of May 4, Northeast Georgia Health System reported:
•the following confirmed positive patients being treated: NGMC Gainesville, 66; NGMC Braselton, 16; NGMC Barrow, 12; NGMC Lumpkin, nine; and New Horizons Limestone, 22.
•patients awaiting test results: 58.
•ventilator usage: 38%.
•patients discharged: 348
•deaths: 43
•staffing capacity estimated projection: May 22
