The number of COVID-19 positive cases is nearing 39,000.
As of Tuesday, May 19, at 9 a.m., there were 38,624 positive cases in the state, including 7,002 hospitalizations and 1,649 deaths.
Locally, there have been:
•Gwinnett — 2,695 cases; 105 deaths; 534 hospitalizations
•Hall — 2,169 cases; 42 deaths; 295 hospitalizations
•Barrow — 263 cases; 8 deaths; 66 hospitalizations
•Jackson — 132 cases; 3 deaths; 25 hospitalizations
Northeast Georgia Health System has been reporting a steady decline in cases within their system. The May 18 update included:
•Confirmed cases currently being treated — 97; including, NGMC Gainesville, 52; NGMC Braselton, 11; NGMC Barrow, 8; NGMC Lumpkin, 3; New Horizons Limestone, 22; and Laurelwood, 1.
•Patients awaiting test results — 141
•Ventilator usage — 44%
•Patients discharged — 495
•Total deaths — 69
