Across the state of Georgia, there have been 34,635 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, 6,130 have led to hospitalizations and there have been 1,461 deaths.
Those numbers are based on the Georgia Department of Public Health's May 11 update at 9 a.m.
Local cases include:
•Gwinnett County: 2,492 cases; 96 deaths; 443 hospitalizations
•Hall County: 2,051 cases; 29 deaths; 257 hospitalizations
•Barrow County: 196 cases; six deaths; 55 hospitalizations
•Jackson County: 124 cases; three deaths; 22 hospitalizations
NGHS NUMBERS
Northeast Georgia Health System’s COVID-19 update as of May 11 showed the following:
•Confirmed positive patients being treated: 114. That includes: NGMC Gainesville, 62; NGMC Braselton, 16; NGMC Barrow, eight; NGMC Lumpkin, seven; and New Horizons Limestone, 21.
•Patients awaiting results: 119
•Ventilator use: 38-percent
•Patients discharged: 430
•Deaths: 58
•At staffing capacity: May 22
