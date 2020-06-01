Georgia school and health officials have released guidelines for how schools should operate in the coming year regarding the potential impact of the COVID virus.
Schools will be classified into three categories depending on the amount of virus spread in that community: Low/no spread; moderate spread; and substantial spread.
The amount of a community's virus spread will be determined by state and local health officials.
Schools in low/no spread communities will operate on a traditional school schedule, with some minor modifications, such as enhanced cleaning, making sanitizer available and allowing students and staff to wear face masks.
Schools in the moderate spread category would have the option to move to remote learning or to keep schools open with even more restrictions. A hybrid of the two could also be used with some schools operating on alternating schedules.
Schools in communities with substantial spread would be closed and move to remote learning only.
"In partnership with the Georgia Department of Public Health, we created these guidelines to give school districts a blueprint for a safe reopening that is realistic in the K-12 setting," said state school superintendent Richard Woods. "We have a responsibility to keep our students, teachers, school staff, and families safe and to provide the best possible education for our children."
The full details of the plan can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.