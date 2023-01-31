The State House 119 special election is headed to a runoff after none of the seven candidates earned at least 50% of the vote on Tuesday (Jan. 31).
The top two vote getters — Holt Persinger and Charlie Chase — will vie for the open seat in a Feb. 28 runoff. Both are Republicans. With all precincts reporting, Persinger finished with 27.9% of the vote while Chase took 25.48%
The seat was vacated after Danny Rampey, who was elected to the House District 119 seat last year, resigned from the post following his arrest on burglary charges in Barrow County. House District 119 covers portions of Jackson County (in the Braselton-Hoschton area) and Barrow County.
Here’s the vote tally for Tuesday’s special election:
•Charlie Chase, Republican, 25.48% (831 votes)
•Shelbey Diamond Alexander, Democrat, 11.71% (382)
•Joseph Grodzicki, Republican, 2.24% (73)
•Renee Lord, Republican, 12.45% (406)
•Holt Persinger, Republican, 27.9% (910)
•Joe Price, Republican, 1.96% (64)
•Bill Ritter, Republican, 18.27% (596)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.