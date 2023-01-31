The State House 119 special election is headed to a runoff after none of the seven candidates earned at least 50% of the vote on Tuesday (Jan. 31).

The top two vote getters — Holt Persinger and Charlie Chase — will vie for the open seat in a Feb. 28 runoff. Both are Republicans. With all precincts reporting, Persinger finished with 27.9% of the vote while Chase took 25.48%

