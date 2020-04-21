Georgia has had 19,881 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of noon April 21.
There have been 3,779 hospitalizations and 799 deaths across the state.
Local cases in Braselton’s four-county area include:
•Gwinnett — 1,222 confirmed cases, 42 deaths
•Hall — 720 cases, nine deaths
•Barrow — 99 cases, three deaths
•Jackson — 56 cases, one death
These numbers are based on the patient’s county of residence.
Counties with the highest number of cases in the state include: Fulton, DeKalb, Dougherty, Gwinnett, Cobb, Hall, Clayton, Henry, Sumter and Cherokee.
