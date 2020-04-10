The Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) Georgia Broadband Deployment Initiative is providing information about public WiFi locations around the state where students can access the internet for free.
The locations are viewable on a map on the DCA’s website at broadband.georgia.gov/georgia-internet-access-covid-19-update.
Public WiFi locations like libraries are closed, but their connection to the internet is available from points around the outside of buildings such as parking lots. Internet users must bring their own devices such as laptops, tablets and mobile phones.
Participants are asked to follow the social distancing guidelines and remain six feet apart from fellow Georgians who are not members of their household.
This list does not include the K-12 schools or Georgia colleges and universities providing WiFi access for students. To find those locations, students and/or parents are instructed to contact their local school system.
The Georgia Broadband Deployment Initiative is led by the Department of Community Affairs and partners include the Georgia Department of Education, the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, and the Georgia Public Library System.
