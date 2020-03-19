State Senate members have been asked to self-quarantine after a senator was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Today (March 18), Senate members and staff were notified that a senator had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), after first experiencing symptoms on March 10,” said State Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller.
“As a result, and based upon the recommendation of the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health Dr. Kathleen Toomey and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Senate members and Senate employees have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.”
Sen. Miller is also asking members of the public who frequent the Capitol to use their best judgement.
“While not a part of the official recommendation to self-quarantine, members of the public who frequent the Capitol should use their best judgment when making a decision to self-quarantine and should contact their primary care provider if they begin to exhibit any symptoms,” Sen. Miller said.
“At this time, we ask for privacy for the patient and continue to encourage the public to follow the recommendations established by state, local and federal healthcare professionals.”
