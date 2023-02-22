The Georgia State Supreme Court released an opinion Tuesday (Feb. 21) that vacated lower court rulings in a legal battle between Wheelock Street Capital — owners of Chateau Elan — and a group of homeowners.
Chateau Elan has sought to redevelop a par-3 golf course into residential property in an issue dates back to 2019 when the company requested a rezoning from the Braselton Town Council to turn the course into townhomes. But the homeowners contended they had established an implied easement requiring the resort owner to keep the course, which lies adjacent to the Manor Homes division.
A trial court ruled in favor of the homeowners in 2020 and the Court of Appeals — the state’s intermediate appellate court — upheld that ruling in 2021. But Tuesday’s unanimous Supreme Court opinion vacates the Court of Appeals’ decision and sends the lawsuit back to the intermediate appellate court for further proceedings.
“Both courts below concluded that the homeowners acquired an easement in the golf course because their lots were bought with reference to a subdivision plat that designated a ‘golf course’ next to the subdivision,” Justice Andrew A. Pinson wrote. “That conclusion relied on a long line of our decisions recognizing that easements in features like streets, parks and lakes could be acquired on this basis, which amounts to an easement by express grant. But golf courses are different.
Pinson continued, “Given the wide range of interests that an easement in a golf course could possibly include—interests in a view, access, use, or enjoyment, to name a few—merely designating a ‘golf course’ on a subdivision plat and selling lots with reference to the plat cannot give reasonable certainty as to the scope of a claimed easement.”
The State Supreme Court’s decision noted the key question, as the case moves back to the Court of Appeals, is whether the intent to grant an easement in the golf course was shown with sufficient clarity.
While past Supreme Court cases may provide guidance, Pinson wrote, “the ultimate inquiry cannot be reduced to a multi-factor test, but rather asks simply whether the evidence, taken as a whole, demonstrates clear intent to grant an easement in the property in question. We leave it to the courts below to answer this question in the first instance.”
