The Georgia State Supreme Court released an opinion Tuesday (Feb. 21) that vacated lower court rulings in a legal battle between Wheelock Street Capital — owners of Chateau Elan — and a group of homeowners.

Chateau Elan has sought to redevelop a par-3 golf course into residential property in an issue dates back to 2019 when the company requested a rezoning from the Braselton Town Council to turn the course into townhomes. But the homeowners contended they had established an implied easement requiring the resort owner to keep the course, which lies adjacent to the Manor Homes division.

