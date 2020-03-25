State officials are reporting one confirmed COVID-19 case in Jackson County.
The Georgia Department of Public Health update was posted March 25 at noon.
Confirmed cases are based on the patient's county of residence.
Statewide, there have been 1,247 positive COVID-19 cases with 394 hospitalizations and 40 deaths.
In addition to the reported Jackson County case, the following area counties also have confirmed cases:
•Gwinnett — 48
•Hall — 19
•Clarke — 19
•Oconee — 5
•Barrow — 2
