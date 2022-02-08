New COVID cases in Jackson, Hall, Barrow and Gwinnett counties all dropped significantly over the past week.
Here is a look at the seven-day averages of new COVID cases reported in those counties this week (Feb. 7) compared to last week (Jan. 31):
Jackson Co.
49.4, down 50.5%
Hall Co.
93.6, down 43.5%
Barrow Co.
47.4, down 52.3%
Gwinnett Co.
427.3, down 61.7%
NGHS COVID hospitalizations
213, down 3.1%*
*COVID hospitalizations are down 37.4% since Jan. 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.