Hall County tax commissioner Darla Eden has appointed Richard Steele as chief deputy tax commissioner of Hall County. Steele served as tax commissioner in Gwinnett County from 2011-2020, chief deputy tax commissioner prior to 2011 and has experience in various management capacities in the office.
Steele will serve as operations manager for the Hall County Tax Commissioner’s Office, and, as outlined by Georgia law, is authorized to assume the role of tax commissioner in the event of a vacancy.
“It is truly an honor to serve the citizens of Hall County. I am excited to be part of a team whose main focus is bringing effective, efficient services to citizens. My family and I are looking forward to living in Hall County and getting involved in this energetic and welcoming community,” Steele said.
Steele is a graduate of the University of Georgia and Truett-McConnell College. He began his new role July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.