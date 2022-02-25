Stonemont Financial Group recently announced that it has broken ground on a Class A, 234,133-square-foot industrial facility on a 21.5-acre site in Braselton. Stonemount is a private real estate investment firm specializing in industrial development, acquisitions and net lease investments.
The project, branded Broadway Braselton 85, marks Stonemont’s second speculative project under construction in the Atlanta metro area, joining the Kennesaw 75 three-building development which is already 60% pre-leased.
The project is located on Broadway Avenue in Braselton and features premium parking, including 115 spaces for associates and 53 trailer stalls with ample storage space. With layouts ranging as small as 100,000 square feet, the project is designed to accommodate both single- and multi-user options and aims to provide flexibility in lease sizes, an offering that is currently in short supply within the market.
“Developing top-quality industrial product that fills strategic voids in high-growth markets across the country continues to be a key pillar of our growth plan,” said Stonemont Principal and SVP of Development Neal Moskowitz. “The Metro Atlanta area will be a top focus for Stonemont in 2022 and beyond given favorable conditions that are spurring healthy job and population growth, and we have a strong pipeline of new projects here in our home market. We anticipate strong demand for the project as users look to establish or expand their footprint along the I-85 North corridor.”
The facility is scheduled to deliver this summer. Other key project partners include Kajima Building & Design Group, Ware Malcomb, and Planners & Engineers Collaborative (PEC+). NAI Brannen Goddard is overseeing leasing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.