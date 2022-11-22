A public hearing over a new proposal for a 200-plus-home subdivision on tract of land at Hwy. 53 and New Cut Rd. is on hold.
A hearing before the Braselton Planning Commission was scheduled for Nov. 28, but it has been pushed back to February.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A public hearing over a new proposal for a 200-plus-home subdivision on tract of land at Hwy. 53 and New Cut Rd. is on hold.
A hearing before the Braselton Planning Commission was scheduled for Nov. 28, but it has been pushed back to February.
The applicant, Abernathy Development Company, seeks to annex and rezone 91.6 acres at the location from agricultural (A-2) to residential (R-3) for a development of 214 detached single-family lots.
In August, the town council voted unanimously to deny an annexation and rezoning for this property to build a 246-lot subdivision. A number of residents spoke out against the development, warning of the potential traffic ramifications of a large subdivision situated at the heavily-used intersection.
ANOTHER HEARING POSTPONED
A separate public hearing from Abernathy for another proposed subdivision on New Cut Rd. has also been moved to February. Abernathy requests a rezoning from agricultural (A-2) to residential (R-1) to build 56 detached single-family lots on 83.9 acres.
The item was pulled from a public hearing before the planning commission in July. Jackson County filed an objection to the annexation and rezoning that month.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.